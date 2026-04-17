Delivery Lead (Intelligence Community), Public Sector

Scale AI is at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping the U.S. government unlock the potential of AI across national security missions. We’re building enterprise-grade generative AI solutions and delivering them into operational use cases that matter.

We’re hiring a delivery lead to spearhead contract execution for a critical national security customer. As leader within our Public Sector Delivery team, you will own the account plan, manage day-to-day execution for a flagship customer, and ensure an incredible customer experience. You are the ultimate all-rounder, a hybrid customer success, people influencer, and technical program manager. This role is ideal for someone who blends program leadership, technical fluency, and contract awareness — and who thrives in fast-moving, ambiguous, and mission-driven environments.

You will:

Manage customer relationships from the executive to the end user

Work alongside national security & intelligence community customers to scope agentic workflow use cases that Scale’s engineering team will build and refine

Lead a cross-functional project team to deliver on and exceed the customer's AI/ML objectives

Lead with a “whatever-it-takes” mentality, proactively identifying customer needs and operator pain points to ensure customer success

Oversee onboarding and successful implementation of customer accounts

Must haves:

An active TS/SCI clearance with full-scope polygraph (FSP)

10+ years of work experience succeeding in stakeholder management or customer-facing role

Familiarity with the U.S. intelligence community and national security apparatus as a user base

A basic understanding of the ML operations process including processes underpinning GenAI data labeling, training, and test & evaluation

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

High cross-functional influence and EQ

Willingness to be onsite with a customer in vicinity of Columbia, MD 3+ days per week and able to travel at least 25% of the time (as needed)

We have a diverse team with a variety of skill sets, many have:

Professional experience, often in a customer-facing technical program management role in industry or government.

Prior experience managing technical customers

A technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Prior experience owning the technical implementation of solutions to the government

Proficiency in Python, SQL or other programming languages

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Maryland is: $166,400 — $242,000 USD