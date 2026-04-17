Operations Program Manager / Associate, Industrial Partnerships - Robotics

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including self driving cars. As one of Scale's Operations Program Manager, you'll be running solutions, tools, and processes to ensure timely delivery of our services while maintaining the highest quality standards. We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure steady delivery and customer satisfaction. You are relentless in driving stellar results, running pilots, tests, and experiments, then handing over new designs to a team of skilled operators. The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Drive some of our most critical operational processes

Improve existing processes and tools globally

Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Create an effective feedback loop between the frontline, product, strategy, and customers

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy

Ideally you'd have:

Industry experience in supply chain, finance planning, in an operational role and/or in a top tier consulting firm

An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business

Experience leading day to day activities and improving processes

An action oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the desire to run through walls to deliver outcomes

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Nice to haves:

Experience with reading SQL and/or another database language

Experience with Python and/or Mode Notepad scripting

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $152,800-$160,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position and may be inclusive of several career levels at Scale; it will be determined during the interview process based on work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, qualifications, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You'll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $714,750 — $953,000 MXN