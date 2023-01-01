Products
Sam's Club, amplify your product catalog
Create, enrich, and enhance your eCommerce catalog data.
Dont fall behind
Powering the industry leading eCommerce catalogs
“"Over the years, we moved conversion from a couple of percent to over 7% on average, while at the same time adding products."”
Nick Beighton
CEO MatchesFashion (Former CEO, ASOS),
Where does Catalog AI fit in?
1. Creation
Aggregate, enrich, and refresh product data from both seller feeds and the public internet. Build new eCommerce experiences with better-than-source catalog data.
2. Enrichment
Submit existing data to add 300+ attributes, classify taxonomies, verify weights, modify images, rank products by relevance, and more. Improve conversion and discoverability with high-quality catalog data.
3. Product Matching
Use AI-accelerated human annotation to remove duplicates, merge variants, fix inconsistencies, and correct errors. Enable item authority through consolidated product catalogs.
4. Search
Improve product discoverability through better search. Using Scale’s data tagging platform, data scientists can optimize search algorithms via large-scale rating and ranking.
PRODUCT OFFERINGS
We make it super simple to start
ACCESS
ENRICH
INPUT
Creation
Products with missing
attribute data
Discovery
Brands, sellers or sites
Extraction
Product text or images
Taxonomy
Product text or images
Normalization
Discrete product attributes
Matching
Catalog of products
OUTPUT
Creation
Complete attribute data
for all products
Discovery
All available products and associated attributes
Extraction
300+ tagged attributes
Taxonomy
Categorized products
& updated taxonomy
Normalization
Canonical values for
each attribute
Matching
Grouped & deduplicated
product catalog
INFRASTRUCTURE
How Scale fits with your infrastructure
Hybrid Technology & Operations
Robust ML solutions combine with a global workforce to enable fast ramps at high volumes while maintaining human-level accuracy.
Data Flywheel
Our experience with product categories ranging from fashion to grocery helps us build increasingly powerful automation to tackle the long-tail issues.
End-to-end Expertise
We reduce customer overhead by fully managing complex product taxonomies, edge cases, quality guidelines, and data pipelines.