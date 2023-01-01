Products
Claims Intelligence
Predict the future outcome of claims to help you streamline claims management.
WHY CLAIMS INTELLIGENCE
Optimize Your Claims Process With Accurate Outcome Predictions
Reduce Settlement Time
Scale’s models predict the outcome and route your claims appropriately to ensure they are assigned to the right adjuster, every time.
Reduce Processing Errors
Claims summarizations, severity identification, and complexity prediction keep adjusters informed of the relevant details of each claim to ensure repeatable, high-quality claims processing.
Reduce Costs
Optimize claim settlement value while increasing your team’s operational efficiency, leading to lower overall costs for each claim.
Features
Advanced AI Helps You Segment, Route, and Resolve Claims at Scale
AI-powered Claim Segmentation
Utilize machine learning techniques to identify claim complexity, surface non-obvious segments, and resolve claims at scale.
Optimal, Attribute-Based Claim Routing
Identify optimal routing solutions for each claim based on claim and adjuster attributes.
Query Claims Data with Adjuster Copilot
Intelligent, personalized responses from your custom knowledge base with source citations.