Scale Rapid: The Leading Alternative To Appen
The difference is in the speed and flexibility
Appen requires annual contracts with volume commitments. Scale Rapid offers a self-service platform to quickly start, iterate, and ramp on labeling projects with production-level quality and no data minimums.
Trusted by the world’s most ambitious AI teams.
See why leaders are switching to Scale Rapid
Annotation tooling
Scale Rapid
Appen
Multilingual support
Scale Rapid
Appen
Anonymity & privacy from taskers/workers
Scale Rapid
Appen
Flexibility to choose labeling workforce (self labeling or managed workforce)
Scale Rapid
Appen
Tasker/worker training infrastructure
Scale Rapid
Appen
Self-service platform to start and manage labeling projects
Scale Rapid
Appen
Automatic credit card payment available but not the ability to create and manage new labeling projects.
Calibration batches to ensure quality before scaling to larger volumes
Scale Rapid
Appen
Same-day feedback on task instructions to improve quality
Scale Rapid
Appen
Edge case flagging
Scale Rapid
Appen
Defined price per task
Scale Rapid
Appen
Estimates provided but can differ from actuals
Scale Rapid
|Appen
"Scale Rapid has made it easier for us to gather annotations at a good price point. The UI is simple to navigate, and the built in worker evaluation pipeline and batch options saves us time and helps enforce best practices so that we can get high-quality training data."
Cassandra Ung
Software Engineer
“At X2, it became clear that our test users ask a very wide range of questions. We needed to classify this wide array of questions, and check for the performance of our model in answering them. We turned to Scale Rapid for quick turnaround time and robust results thanks to their helpful user interface and quick adjustments to our labeling instructions to handle edge cases specific to our users’ needs.”
Chakshu Ahuja
Engineering Lead
“Scale was able to adapt to admittedly challenging technical specification documents, some containing over 100 annotations for a single document. Scale Rapid helped us quickly adjust our project settings to present even clearer task instructions to labelers. The team at Scale was quick to adopt recommendations into their platform based on our feedback, often within the same day.”
Isaac Caruso
Data Engineer
“Properly labeling and counting timber isn't the most common deep learning use case, so we turned to Scale Rapid for our somewhat unique image data labeling needs. Scale's team was able to adapt to our requirements and deliver high-quality labeled data on schedule. Scale Rapid removes the pain and time burden of manually labeling data on a tight timeframe!”
Scott Gregg
CEO and Founder
“Scale Rapid truly stands out from other data labelling solutions in the market. We used it for text categorization and were impressed by the turnaround time and thoughtful design of the workflow for taxonomy creation, quality lab and built-in metrics for auditing along with the other features such as API access, price estimator, etc. which together make it a great self-serve solution.”
Nikhil Raju
Senior ML Engineer
How It Works
Setup, Calibrate, Scale
Upload data from CSV, text file, Amazon S3, GCP Cloud Storage, or the Scale API
Upload data from CSV, text file, Amazon S3, GCP Cloud Storage, or the Scale API
Data Inputs
Supported Annotation Types
Scale Text
- Classification
- Named Entity Recognition
- Transcription
Scale Audio
- Classification
- Transcription
Scale 3D Sensor Fusion
- Cuboid
Scale Video
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
- Segmentation
Scale Image
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
- Segmentation