Crowdsourcing marketplaces simply connect projects with workers that still require labeling tools and significant quality management. Unlike these crowdsourcing marketplaces, Scale Rapid is a comprehensive end-to-end annotation solution, built around time-to-value and getting labels back in hours, not weeks.

Annotation tooling

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Flexibility to choose labeling workforce (self labeling or managed workforce)

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Tasker/Worker training infrastructure

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Same-day feedback on task instructions to improve quality

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Edge case flagging

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Automated grading systems for individual Tasker/Worker accuracy monitoring

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Anonymity and privacy from taskers/workers

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

Set pricing

Scale Rapid

Crowdsourcing Platform

You decide how much to pay workers

"Scale Rapid has made it easier for us to gather annotations at a good price point. The UI is simple to navigate, and the built in worker evaluation pipeline and batch options saves us time and helps enforce best practices so that we can get high-quality training data."

Cassandra Ung

Software Engineer

“At X2, it became clear that our test users ask a very wide range of questions. We needed to classify this wide array of questions, and check for the performance of our model in answering them. We turned to Scale Rapid for quick turnaround time and robust results thanks to their helpful user interface and quick adjustments to our labeling instructions to handle edge cases specific to our users’ needs.”

Chakshu Ahuja

Engineering Lead

“Scale was able to adapt to admittedly challenging technical specification documents, some containing over 100 annotations for a single document. Scale Rapid helped us quickly adjust our project settings to present even clearer task instructions to labelers. The team at Scale was quick to adopt recommendations into their platform based on our feedback, often within the same day.”

Isaac Caruso

Data Engineer

“Properly labeling and counting timber isn't the most common deep learning use case, so we turned to Scale Rapid for our somewhat unique image data labeling needs. Scale's team was able to adapt to our requirements and deliver high-quality labeled data on schedule. Scale Rapid removes the pain and time burden of manually labeling data on a tight timeframe!”

Scott Gregg

CEO and Founder

“Scale Rapid truly stands out from other data labelling solutions in the market. We used it for text categorization and were impressed by the turnaround time and thoughtful design of the workflow for taxonomy creation, quality lab and built-in metrics for auditing along with the other features such as API access, price estimator, etc. which together make it a great self-serve solution.”

Nikhil Raju

Senior ML Engineer

How It Works

Setup, Calibrate, Scale

Calibration Batch
Production Batch
Scale Rapid
upload

Upload data from CSV, text file, Amazon S3, GCP Cloud Storage, or the Scale API

Data Inputs

Supported Annotation Types

Scale Text

  • classification iconClassification
  • named entity recognition iconNamed Entity Recognition
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale Audio

  • classification iconClassification
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • cuboid iconCuboid

Scale Video

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

Scale Image

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

