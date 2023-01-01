Scale Document AI: The #1 Alternative To Ocrolus

Ocrolus relies on manual operations which can lead to errors and limits fast data extraction. Unlike Ocrolus, Scale guarantees high-quality SLAs and supports instant document processing.

Built on state-of-the-art machine learning research

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Easily expand to new document types

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Ability to expand fields list

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Supports human-in-the-loop QA

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Guaranteed quality SLAs

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Supports instant turnaround times at high quality

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Built-in automated quality and latency monitoring

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

Continuous quality improvement in production

Scale Document AI

Ocrolus

“The combination of the Blend platform with Scale's Document AI ensures the swift, accurate extraction and validation of data from documents, enabling bankers to make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

Jeff Braddock

Manager of Product Partnerships, Blend

“Unlike OCR that basically just extracts information and then leaves to our engineers all the work of understanding the context, Scale Document actually figures out the context for us, and that requires minimal work on our side to actually build and integrate the whole pipeline.”

Henrique Dubugras

Founder and Co-CEO, Brex

"Scale’s machine learning-based Document AI is very different from traditional OCR models, or template-based learning. No templates, high quality, and low latency every time. We rely on Scale for document processing, because with higher extraction accuracy, almost zero human labor is required afterward to correct it. With lower latency, we can enable products like air freight where document data has to arrive much faster since air shipments take less than two days."

James Chen

Chief Technology Officer, Flexport

