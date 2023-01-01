Scale Studio: The #1 Alternative To V7
CV & NLP Annotation Tools Built For Quality.
Scale Studio provides a more comprehensive platform to manage your team of annotators. Studio also supports 3D and NLP annotation in addition to image and video.
See why teams are switching from V7 to Scale Studio
Comprehensive Image & Video Annotation Tooling
Scale Studio
V7
Text Annotation Tooling (Including Classification, Collection And Named Entity Recognition Beyond Rudimentary Tagging)
Scale Studio
V7
Audio Annotation Tooling (Including Transcription And Classification/Collection)
Scale Studio
V7
3D Sensor Fusion Annotation Tooling
Scale Studio
V7
Customizable Training & Onboarding Process For Annotators
Scale Studio
V7
In-Depth Annotator Performance Dashboards At The Task & Project Level
Scale Studio
V7
Evaluation Tasks To Assess Your Team’s Annotation Quality
Scale Studio
V7
Consensus Pipeline (Available To All Customers)
Scale Studio
V7
UI For Developing Comprehensive Labeling Instructions (Including Well-Annotated And Poorly-Annotated Examples)
Scale Studio
V7
Support For Pre-Labels & Machine Learning-Assisted Tooling
Scale Studio
V7
Integration With Cloud Storage Platforms (S3, Azure, GCP)
Scale Studio
V7
Developer Friendly Access (API or CLI)
Scale Studio
V7
Scale Studio
|V7
Comprehensive Image & Video Annotation Tooling
Text Annotation Tooling (Including Classification, Collection And Named Entity Recognition Beyond Rudimentary Tagging)
Audio Annotation Tooling (Including Transcription And Classification/Collection)
3D Sensor Fusion Annotation Tooling
Customizable Training & Onboarding Process For Annotators
In-Depth Annotator Performance Dashboards At The Task & Project Level
Evaluation Tasks To Assess Your Team’s Annotation Quality
Consensus Pipeline (Available To All Customers)
UI For Developing Comprehensive Labeling Instructions (Including Well-Annotated And Poorly-Annotated Examples)
Support For Pre-Labels & Machine Learning-Assisted Tooling
Integration With Cloud Storage Platforms (S3, Azure, GCP)
Developer Friendly Access (API or CLI)
Data Inputs
Supported Annotation Types
Scale Text
- Classification
- Named Entity Recognition
- Transcription
Scale Audio
- Classification
- Transcription
Scale 3D Sensor Fusion
- Cuboid
Scale Video
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
Scale Image
- Bounding Box
- Classification
- Cuboid
- Ellipse (Multi-Geometry)
- Lines & Splines
- Point
- Polygon
- Segmentation