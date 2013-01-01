Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Test & EvaluationSafe, Secure Deployment of LLMs
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
CustomersSee all customers
Customers
Scale’s Synthetic Data Helps Kaleido AI Bring Better Visual AI to Everyone
Customers
Building In-house Labeling Operations for High-Quality Training Data
Customers
Safely handling autonomous trucking edge cases with synthetic data.
Customers
Delivering a Seamless Cellar Management Solution
Customers
Pietra Enhances E-Commerce Product Imagery with Scale.
Customers
With Scale Rapid, Yuka Provides Users with a Massive Product Database
Customers
Nuro mines for rare classes in unlabeled data with Nucleus Object Autotag.
Customers
Making drones useful
Customers
Scale Rapid Helps Orchard Robotics Deliver State-of-the-Art Precision Crop Management
Customers
Scaling ground-truth perception data with Scale. Voyage works with Scale to create large volumes of sensor fusion data for their self driving cars.
Customers
With Scale Studio, Vistapath Enhances Patient Experience.
Customers
Processing mission-critical logistics documents with Scale Document AI
Customers
Harvard Medical School's Datta Lab Accelerates their Research Using Scale Rapid
Customers
Goodcall Boosts Call Quality with Scale Rapid
Customers
Enhancing Pick-and-Place Robots with Annotations from Scale Rapid
Customers
With Scale Rapid, advanced.farm Scales its Apple-Picking Operations
Customers
Machine intelligence for faster and safer real estate transactions
Customers
Velodyne uses Scale Nucleus to find edge cases in 3D data and curate the most valuable data for annotation
Customers
Copymint Prevention for NFT Marketplaces
Customers
Scaling ground-truth data with Scale. We work to create large volumes of training data for their classification models.
Customers
Developing safe and reliable systems with high-quality 3D training data
Customers
Developing accounts payable training data with Scale Document AI
Customers
Cohere Enhances its Large Language Models with Scale.
Customers
Enhancing Log Scaling and Inventory Management with Scale Rapid
Customers
Research and development of next-generation autonomous systems that can safely operate in a range of work environments
Customers
Creating large volumes of training data without sacrificing quality.
Customers
Annotating large volumes of videos to develop advanced control technology for workboats and other commercial vessels
Customers
Scaling ground-truth data with Scale AI. Classifying large volumes of images to develop an autonomous checkout system
Customers
Customers
Powering automated bill pay with Scale Document AI