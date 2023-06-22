Data Engine
Scale Data Engine Demos
Data Engine: 3D Calibration Demo
Data Engine: 3D Frameless Demo
Data Engine: 3D Sensor Fusion Demo
Data Engine: Mapping Demo
Data Engine: Model Debugging Demo
Data Engine: Annotation Project Creation Demo
Data Engine: 2D Auto Annotate Demo
Data Engine: 2D Smart Tracking Demo
Generative AI
Spellbook, Forge, & Enterprise Generative AI Platform Demos
Generative AI - Building a Restaurant Recommendation App in Spellbook
Generative AI - Forge Demo
Generative AI - Enterprise Copilot Demo
Resources
Learn More About Scale
Webinar: Upgrading Your Fleet
In this webinar we discuss how to enable data engines with modern production sensor suites, and how OEMs can leverage data engines to reach production quality.
Guide: Data Annotation
The success of ML models is dependent on data and label quality. Read our authoritative guide to ensure you get the highest quality labels.
Blog: Deploying LLM Apps
In this blog, we walk through how you can create your own production-ready LLM App in less than ten minutes using Scale Spellbook.
Guide: Diffusion Models
Diffusion models have the power to generate any image you can imagine. Read our guide to learn how to take advantage of this technology.
Zeitgeist: AI Readiness Report
The 2nd edition of our AI Readiness Report helps you get past the hype and understand what it really takes to adopt Generative AI.
One-Pager: Scale Overview
This one-pager covers how Scale can help you whether you are building your own models or applying foundation models to your business.
One-Pager: Automotive
This one-pager covers how Scale’s Automotive Data Engine allows you to leverage your automotive fleet and improve model performance.
One-Pager: Generative AI
This one-pager covers how Scale allows you to accelerate your Generative AI journey from experimentation to production.
One-Pager: Spellbook
This one-pager covers how you can use Spellbook to build and deploy enterprise-ready large language model apps.