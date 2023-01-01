Products
Industry-leadingData Annotation
Unblock your ML team and improve model performance with high-quality data annotations.
Better Data. Better AI
Unlock Model Performance With Our Data Engine
After initial pre-training, create complex prompt-response pairs from scratch.
Apply human preferences to model outputs.
Use prompt injection techniques to find vulnerabilities.
Evaluate your model against a set of complex and diverse prompts to find weak points.
Data Quality Assurance
Best-In-Class Quality
Super Human Quality
Data Annotation tasks submitted to the platform are first pre-labeled by our proprietary ML-model, then manually reviewed by highly trained workers depending on the ML model confidence scores. All tasks receive additional layers of both human and ML-driven checks.
The resulting accuracy is consistently higher than what a human or synthetic labeling approach can achieve independently.
“One of the things we love about Scale is the fact that we can fully label the world. We can label 2D bounding boxes, 3D bounding boxes, but also semantic segmentation, including in 3D, to understand as much as possible, including scenarios we don’t foresee today.”
Adrien Gaidon
Machine Learning Lead, Toyota Research Institute
“Scale has made it easier for us to gather annotations at a good price point. The UI is simple to navigate, and the built in worker evaluation pipeline and batch options saves us time and helps enforce best practices so that we can get high-quality training data.”
Cassandra Ung
Software Engineer, Square
"Our collaboration with Scale began with more and more targeted labels for 2D and 3D data, progressed to HD map labeling, and today extends to dataset management and curation. Identifying and labeling edge cases helps us train more robust and generalizable models for our delivery robots in the real world."
Jack Guo
Head of Autonomy Platform, Nuro
"After training for years to do this research, it was frustrating how much time I was spending just annotating data. Working with Scale freed up my time to work on the parts of research that require my expertise."
Caleb Weinreb
Neuroscience Post-Doc, Harvard Medical School
“Scale already provided quality annotations to our perception team, so it was a natural extension to use their platform and solve adjacent pipeline problems of data selection and model performance debugging. The powerful search capabilities and easy-to-use tools made it easy for us to get started with our existing library of annotations.”
Oliver Monson
Sr. Manager, Data Operations, Velodyne LiDAR