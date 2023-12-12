Pricing & Billing

Pricing

Rapid charges per task that is completed. The price of a task on Rapid is dependent on the task set up and labeler's task response. It can be broken down as:

Fixed costs per task - these are known at the time of task creation and based on the set up of your task

Variable costs per task - these will depend on the labeler's task response

Project setting multipliers - these are applied over the fixed and variable costs and are dependent on your batch configuration

The prices will vary depending on the use case - please use the Price Estimator located on the bottom left of the Rapid dashboard to estimate the price for your task.

Billing

Our payment system is set up to charge the entire monthly invoice amount due to the default payment method uploaded at the start of the following month.