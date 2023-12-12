Validators

You can add validators to your project to help improve quality. Before a labeler submits a task, validators on the project will run and verify the response. A validator can be either blocking or non-blocking. Blocking validators force labelers to fix their responses to pass the validator before submitting; whereas, non-blocking validators appear as dismissible warnings which can remind labelers to double-check their work before submitting.

NLP Validators

These validators can be setup for text labels which are available for the following use cases: Text Generation, Text Transcription, Content Collection

Validator Name Description Parameters Word Count This validator prevents responses that are too short or too long. Min words (optional)



Max words (optional)



Warning message (optional) Language & Gibberish Detection This validator detects the language of the response and whether or not the response is gibberish. Language Regex Blocklist You can use this validator to build regex rules to prevent the most common errors or enforce certain response formats. Regex rules



Matching policy

This parameter defines the logical relationship between rules:

- Every rule should match

- Some rules should match

- None of the rules should match”



Warning message String Blocklist Use this validator to prevent a blocklist of strings. These strings can be words, phrases, etc. Strings to block



Warning message Response Similarity Use this validator to prevent labelers from submitting text that overlaps with other text fields within the same response. Threshold

The threshold is the number from 0 to 1 which means the relative Levenshtein distance between two pieces of text. We recommend using 0.3 and tuning this number by running the validator in Task Preview.



Warning message Instructions Similarity This validator prevents labelers from submitting spam that overlaps with the task instructions. Threshold

The threshold is the number from 0 to 1 which means the relative Levenshtein distance between two pieces of text. We recommend using 0.3 and tuning this number by running the validator in Task Preview.



Warning message Grammar & Spellcheck This validator identifies grammar and spelling errors and suggests fixes. URL Formatting This validator enforces certain text labels to have URL format. Text Formatting Use this validator to ensure clean text responses Enforce sentence case capitalization



Prevent double whitespaces and trailing whitespaces



Enforce punctuation at the end of the response Diversity This validator prevents labelers from submitting text that follow the same patterns as previous attempts Regex



Min Attempts to Apply

This is the minimum number of attempts for a labeler before this validator is applied to their future attempts.



Max Attempts to Look Back

This is the maximum number of previous attempts from the labeler to analyze.



Threshold (optional)

This is a number from 0 to 1 that represents the proportion of attempts that are analyzed and match the regex pattern before this validator triggers.



Number of Matches to Trigger (optional)

This is the number of previous attempts that match the regex pattern for this validator to trigger.



Warning message

CV Validators

These validators can be setup for geometry labels (box, ellipse, point, etc.) or segmentation clusters which are available for the following use cases: Object Detection, Object & Event Detection, Semantic Segmentation