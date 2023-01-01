E-Commerce AI

Create, enrich, and enhance E-Commerce catalog data.

  • instacart
  • pinterest
  • faire
  • square
  • paypal
  • stability ai

See It in Action

Explore Scale E-Commerce AI

1. Access

Aggregate, enrich, and refresh product data from both seller feeds and the public internet. Build new eCommerce experiences with better-than-source catalog data.

2. Enrichment

Submit existing data to add 300+ attributes, classify taxonomies, verify weights, modify images, rank products by relevance, and more. Improve conversion and discoverability with high-quality catalog data.

3. Matching

Use AI-accelerated human annotation to remove duplicates, merge variants, fix inconsistencies, and correct errors. Enable item authority through consolidated product catalogs.

App Features

Scale E-Commerce APIs

INPUT

Access

Brands, sellers or sites

Enrichment

Product text or images

Matching

Catalog of products

OUTPUT

Access

All available products
and associated attributes

Enrichment

300+ tagged attributes. Categorized products and updated taxonomy

Matching

Grouped and deduplicated
product catalog

WHY Scale

Improve E-Commerce ROI using AI and product data

  • Hybrid Tech & HitL Engine:

    E-commerce data is messy – edge cases, long-tail products, and constantly shifting customer tastes make it hard to solve using AI alone. Scale’s human-in-the-loop, proprietary software tools, and a depth of experience in labeling enable us to quickly build attribute models, do schema mappings, and tackle subjectivity.

  • Proven Scale & Size

    Scale E-Commerce AI processes 10M+ products weekly across 5+ languages and 10+ markets for the largest global E-commerce marketplaces. We know what it means to scale.

  • Category Coverage

    Our experience with product categories ranging from fashion to grocery (20+ L1 categories) helps us build increasingly powerful ML to tackle the long-tail of categories and attributes.

HOW IT WORKS

Get Started in Seconds

White Party DressA person wearing a white dress
curl 
 --request POST 
 --url https://api.scale.com/v1/catalog/extract_attributes 
 --header 'accept: application/json' 
 --header 'authorization: Basic dGVzdF85NmUzYjllMWE1NzM0NDdhOGRlZjI2ZjBkOGNmNWI0Yzo=' 
 --header 'content-type: application/json' 
 --data ' { 
 	 "product_name": "White Dress", 
 	 "product_description": "Get your hands on this beautiful dress in time for Spring!", 
 	 "primary_image_url": "sampleDress.jpg" 
 }

INFRASTRUCTURE

How Scale fits with your infrastructure.

catalog workflow

Schedule a Demo Today!