E-Commerce AI
Create, enrich, and enhance E-Commerce catalog data.
See It in Action
Explore Scale E-Commerce AI
1. Access
Aggregate, enrich, and refresh product data from both seller feeds and the public internet. Build new eCommerce experiences with better-than-source catalog data.
2. Enrichment
Submit existing data to add 300+ attributes, classify taxonomies, verify weights, modify images, rank products by relevance, and more. Improve conversion and discoverability with high-quality catalog data.
3. Matching
Use AI-accelerated human annotation to remove duplicates, merge variants, fix inconsistencies, and correct errors. Enable item authority through consolidated product catalogs.
App Features
Scale E-Commerce APIs
INPUT
Access
Brands, sellers or sites
Enrichment
Product text or images
Matching
Catalog of products
OUTPUT
Access
All available products
and associated attributes
Enrichment
300+ tagged attributes. Categorized products and updated taxonomy
Matching
Grouped and deduplicated
product catalog
WHY Scale
Improve E-Commerce ROI using AI and product data
Hybrid Tech & HitL Engine:
E-commerce data is messy – edge cases, long-tail products, and constantly shifting customer tastes make it hard to solve using AI alone. Scale’s human-in-the-loop, proprietary software tools, and a depth of experience in labeling enable us to quickly build attribute models, do schema mappings, and tackle subjectivity.
Proven Scale & Size
Scale E-Commerce AI processes 10M+ products weekly across 5+ languages and 10+ markets for the largest global E-commerce marketplaces. We know what it means to scale.
Category Coverage
Our experience with product categories ranging from fashion to grocery (20+ L1 categories) helps us build increasingly powerful ML to tackle the long-tail of categories and attributes.
HOW IT WORKS
Get Started in Seconds
curl
--request POST
--url https://api.scale.com/v1/catalog/extract_attributes
--header 'accept: application/json'
--header 'authorization: Basic dGVzdF85NmUzYjllMWE1NzM0NDdhOGRlZjI2ZjBkOGNmNWI0Yzo='
--header 'content-type: application/json'
--data ' {
"product_name": "White Dress",
"product_description": "Get your hands on this beautiful dress in time for Spring!",
"primary_image_url": "sampleDress.jpg"
}