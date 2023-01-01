Enterprise AI

Scale Enterprise AI applies cutting-edge AI solutions to generate game-changing business value for the world's largest companies.

metrics graph

HOW IT WORKS

Return on AI

How We Deliver RoAI

RoAI Discovery

flow image

Engage

Partner with C-suite to identify mission- critical AI use cases.

flow image

Diagnose

Diagnose the biggest pain points in your business with Scale Diagnostics.

flow image

Prioritize

Collaborate with business and technical partners to pinpoint opportunities with the biggest ROI.

RoAI Deployment

flow image

Build

Build, train, and deploy AI solutions tailored to your business and infrastructure.

flow image

Productionize

Build MLOps capabilities, infrastructure, and workflow to sustain results.

Enablement

Drive AI adoption and new ways of working from Day 1

WHY ROAI

AI Applied to Business

  • Focus on RoAI

    We build solutions that deliver tangible financial value for your business

  • Support All Forms of Data

    We process unstructured and structured data using tech and human-in-the-loop solutions to drive predictive models.

  • Execution Speed

    We ingest data on the order of terabytes and deploy highly performant models in weeks, not months.

  • Elusive Insights

    We go beyond traditional consulting playbooks and use machine learning to surface unexpected insights.

  • Tailored Solutions

    We customize solutions to support the nuance of your unique business challenge.

  • Adaptive Modeling

    We build models that adapt to changing business needs and data distribution shifts.

  • Flexible Deployments

    We support model deployment with Scale infrastructure, on-prem, and major cloud providers.

  • End-to-End Workflows

    We help embed models into customer workflows once they’re deployed.

  • Organizational Enablement

    We bring stakeholders along in the journey to embed AI tools in enterprise processes, decisions, and ways of working

The structured data you have already in databases is just the tip of the iceberg.

80% of enterprise data is unstructured.

Scale unlocks this trapped data and uses it to address your biggest challenges and transform your enterprise.

USE CASES

We offer solutions to support the most ambitious companies across any industry.

Get Started
Insurance workflow

AI Solutions for Insurance

  • AI-powered claim & customer segmentation: Utilize machine learning techniques to surface nonobvious segments and resolve claims at scale.

  • Optimal claim routing: Design optimal routing solutions to resolve claims quickly, at the optimal value.

  • Adjusted risk modeling: Identify variables most predictive of risk to simplify approvals and drive optimal pricing.

Get Started Today