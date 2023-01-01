Products
Enterprise AI
Scale Enterprise AI applies cutting-edge AI solutions to generate game-changing business value for the world's largest companies.
HOW IT WORKS
Return on AI
How We Deliver RoAI
RoAI Discovery
Engage
Partner with C-suite to identify mission- critical AI use cases.
Diagnose
Diagnose the biggest pain points in your business with Scale Diagnostics.
Prioritize
Collaborate with business and technical partners to pinpoint opportunities with the biggest ROI.
RoAI Deployment
Build
Build, train, and deploy AI solutions tailored to your business and infrastructure.
Productionize
Build MLOps capabilities, infrastructure, and workflow to sustain results.
Enablement
Drive AI adoption and new ways of working from Day 1
WHY ROAI
AI Applied to Business
Focus on RoAI
We build solutions that deliver tangible financial value for your business
Support All Forms of Data
We process unstructured and structured data using tech and human-in-the-loop solutions to drive predictive models.
Execution Speed
We ingest data on the order of terabytes and deploy highly performant models in weeks, not months.
Elusive Insights
We go beyond traditional consulting playbooks and use machine learning to surface unexpected insights.
Tailored Solutions
We customize solutions to support the nuance of your unique business challenge.
Adaptive Modeling
We build models that adapt to changing business needs and data distribution shifts.
Flexible Deployments
We support model deployment with Scale infrastructure, on-prem, and major cloud providers.
End-to-End Workflows
We help embed models into customer workflows once they’re deployed.
Organizational Enablement
We bring stakeholders along in the journey to embed AI tools in enterprise processes, decisions, and ways of working
The structured data you have already in databases is just the tip of the iceberg.
80% of enterprise data is unstructured.
Scale unlocks this trapped data and uses it to address your biggest challenges and transform your enterprise.
USE CASES
We offer solutions to support the most ambitious companies across any industry.
AI Solutions for Insurance
AI-powered claim & customer segmentation: Utilize machine learning techniques to surface nonobvious segments and resolve claims at scale.
Optimal claim routing: Design optimal routing solutions to resolve claims quickly, at the optimal value.
Adjusted risk modeling: Identify variables most predictive of risk to simplify approvals and drive optimal pricing.