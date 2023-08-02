Accelerate your AI transformation by assessing your organization's readiness for enterprise AI solutions
These issues aren’t new but they continue to drain your staff, systems, and revenue. To remain competitive, you must transform.
Inefficient Clinical Workflows
Manual, capacity-constrained workflows slow care delivery and bury clinicians in repetitive steps that limit throughput and delay access to care.
Data Overload
Clinicians are overwhelmed by disconnected information, making it hard to see the full patient picture, slowing decisions and increasing the risk of missed details.
Expertise That Doesn’t Scale
Critical expertise is trapped in siloed teams and inconsistent workflows, creating long wait times and bottlenecks that drive up costs.
We help healthcare organizations solve the core challenges holding them back. Here’s how.
Turn unstructured data into actionable clinical intelligence
Scale converts documents, voice, imaging, and historical records into clean, traceable insights. Clinicians get faster, more reliable access to the information they need for onboarding, triage, and ongoing care.
Train self-improving agents aligned to your clinical workflows
Scale builds agents that summarize, extract, and reason over multimodal data with physician-guided feedback. They improve accuracy over time while upholding your clinical standards.
Deploy safer, more reliable AI systems across the enterprise
Through red teaming and continuous evaluation, Scale ensures every agent operates transparently and safely so care teams can work efficiently and deliver consistent experiences.
Rad Agent Multi-Agent Radiology Solution
The video showcases Rad Agent, a multi-agent radiology solution that proactively manages preparatory clinical tasks before patient appointments.
Scalable Infrastructure for Enterprise-Ready AI Agents
This video presents Agent Execution, a high-performance foundation designed to manage complex, enterprise-level agent workflows.