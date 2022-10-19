About This Session Learn how to accelerate AI innovation

For many teams leveraging AI, shipping great ML models to production involves many moving parts, from both man and machine. The infrastructure needed to support comprehensive production data operations is vast & complex and only a small fraction of real-world ML systems is composed of the ML code. Where do teams start?

In an era where the leading companies are using AI to innovate at break-neck speeds, the only way to stay ahead is shipping quality models with even higher quality data – iterate and repeat. In this session, we will take you under the hood of our approach and tools behind powering the world’s most ambitious AI teams.