Aatish Nayak
Head of Content & Language, Scale AI
Bio
Aatish is the Head of Content & Language products including NLP, Speech, Cataloguing, Classification, and Search Relevance. The team focuses on empowering customers in social media, e-commerce, and broader enterprise to get diverse human insight on content quickly and fairly. Aatish previously was an early engineer at robotics startup Shield AI, focused on building AI systems to protect service members, and Skurt, an on-demand car rental marketplace acquired by Fair.com (http://fair.com/). In college, Aatish ran Autolab.com (http://autolab.com/), a learning management startup used at CMU, Cornell, Rutgers, NYU, PKU, and others. He graduated with a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.