Alex Wang
CEO and Founder, Scale AI
Bio
Alex is the CEO and Founder Scale AI. He was inspired to solve ML infrastructure problems and accelerate the development of AI through his work at Quora, where he worked as a technical lead. Alex worked as an algorithm developer at Hudson River Trading and as a software engineer at Addepar. He attended, and dropped out from, MIT, studying Artificial Intelligence.