Jason Sleight
Group Tech Lead, Yelp
Bio
Dr. Jason Sleight is currently a group tech lead for the Applied Machine Learning group at Yelp where he focuses on the intersection of machine learning (ML) and systems engineering. He leads several initiatives to create platforms for ad hoc computing, data ETL, and ML as well as to collaborate with stakeholders across all of Yelp to apply these platforms towards Yelp’s business goals. Prior to Yelp, Jason completed his PhD from the University of Michigan studying artificial intelligence and cooperative multiagent systems.