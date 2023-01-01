Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Pranam Kolari
Sr. Director of Engineering, Walmart Technology
Bio
Pranam is a Sr. Director of Engineering at Walmart Technology. He leads Search Algorithms for Walmart, and previously incubated and developed personalization and recommendation technology at Walmart. Pranam has over two decades of experience unlocking and perfecting machine learning to critical problems in product and content discovery, at scale. Previously, he was at Yahoo! and even earlier, his work was critical in tackling and driving awareness of spam in social media.