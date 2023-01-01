Pranam Kolari

Sr. Director of Engineering , Walmart Technology

Bio

Pranam is a Sr. Director of Engineering at Walmart Technology. He leads Search Algorithms for Walmart, and previously incubated and developed personalization and recommendation technology at Walmart. Pranam has over two decades of experience unlocking and perfecting machine learning to critical problems in product and content discovery, at scale. Previously, he was at Yahoo! and even earlier, his work was critical in tackling and driving awareness of spam in social media.