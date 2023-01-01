Products
Sebastian Barrios
VP of Technology, Mercado Libre
Bio
Sebas joined Mercado Libre in 2020 as Tech Vice President. In his role, Sebas leads all cross-technology teams including Infrastructure, Cloud & Platform, Architecture, Mobile, BI, Machine Learning and UX, among others. Sebas developed his entire career as an entrepreneur in the world of technology, founded 2 companies in Mexico: Zeb Studios and Yaxi, which he sold to Cabify. His last experience was at Cabify where he worked for the last 3 years as CTO at the headquarters in Spain. For Yaxi, he was recognized as “The youngest entrepreneur of the year”. Sebas still holds the record as the youngest Endeavor Entrepreneur in history (22 years old at the time). In 2020, he was also recognized by Forbes magazine in the “30 under 30” ranking that highlights Europe's youngest visionary entrepreneurs. Sebas is a Systems Engineer, graduated from ITAM (Instituto Tecnológico Autónoma de México)