Toby Espinosa

Vice President , DoorDash

Bio

Toby Espinosa is Vice President at DoorDash and he is responsible for the company's largest partnerships across the restaurant, grocery, corporate, and retail categories. DoorDash has partnered with several of the largest merchants in the world including Walmart, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Brinker International, and The Cheesecake Factory. Previously, Toby was a member of the operations team at DoorDash, responsible for the business units in Phoenix, Vancouver, and Atlanta. Prior to DoorDash, Toby was an investor at Henry Crown and Company, a family owned and operated investment company whose holdings include diversified manufacturing operations, private equity, banking, oil and gas and real estate companies. He has held operations and investment roles at Google/Lux Capital and is a Lecturer at Stanford Engineering School. Toby graduated with an A.B. from Brown University and an M.S. from Stanford Engineering School.