Scale

Products

Enterprise

See all prebuilt applications →

Government

Resources

Customers

See all customers →

Leaderboards →

Scale at ICLR 2025

Scale AI is laying the foundation for AI innovation, serving as the engine for building, deploying, and evaluating AI.

View our Research

Join our Sessions at ICLR

Scale AI’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. By advancing research, we aim to create AI systems capable of solving complex, human-level problems.

Features section blurred background
lorem ipsum

Refusal-Trained LLMs Are Easily Jailbroken As Browser Agents

Presentation Details

  • Poster Session

View Research

Planning In Natural Language Improves LLM Search For Code Generation

Presentation Details

  • Spotlight

View Research
Product Overview

Frontier Data 

Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.

Agent Data

Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do—teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.

Complex Reasoning Data

Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking—enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Generative AI Data Engine

Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.

Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs

Build AI

Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data

High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.

RLHF

Powering the next generation of Generative AI

Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

Read more
AI Text Generator

View Open Positions

View Careers