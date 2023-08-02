Scale AI’s mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. By advancing research, we aim to create AI systems capable of solving complex, human-level problems.
Rubrics as Rewards: Reinforcement Learning Beyond Verifiable Domains
Efficient Reasoning Workshop
December 6, 2025
Adaptive Guidance Accelerates Reinforcement Learning of Reasoning Models
Efficient Reasoning Workshop
December 6, 2025
REASONING GYM: Reasoning Environments for Reinforcement Learning with Verifiable Rewards
Spotlight - San Diego Poster Session 4
December 4, 2025
Large-Scale Real-World Physical AI Systems
Qualcomm AI Research Expo Workshop
December 2, 2025
Scale's frontier research produces specialized training data for the next generation of AI systems.
Training data that enables AI to interact with computers like humans do—teaching models to use tools, navigate interfaces, and execute real-world tasks through direct computer interaction.
Datasets that teach LLMs to solve complex problems through structured, step-by-step thinking—enabling models to break down challenging tasks and validate their reasoning.
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.
High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.