Over the past year, advancements in NLP really showcased its potential to change how we interact with technology. From the 17-billion parameter Turing-NLG model to widespread adoption of Transformers to the magical GPT-3 demos, it feels like we've entered a new era: one where, for the first time, humans aren't alone in our mastery of natural language comprehension and generation. To machines, text strings are no longer black boxes and better understood as a store of complex human insight.

But beyond the hype (or because of it), what's changed for industry NLP applications? Is this the "Image Net" moment for NLP and where does it go from here? What are the large enterprise or consumer areas we haven't seen disrupted by NLP yet? What challenges are on the road to putting this magic in people's hands?

Industry leaders share their perspectives on these questions and more as NLP continues to be embedded in products used by millions around the world.