Alexandr Wang

CEO and Founder, Scale AI

Bio

Alex is the CEO and Founder at Scale AI. He was inspired to solve ML infrastructure problems and accelerate the development of AI through his work at Quora, where he worked as a technical lead. Alex worked as an algorithm developer at Hudson River Trading and as a software engineer at Addepar. He attended, and dropped out from, MIT, studying Artificial Intelligence.

Opening Remarks

March 26, 2021

3:00 PM - 3:10 PM (10 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

Join Alex Wang, CEO and Founder of Scale AI, to hear about his vision for what the future of AI has in store for us.

Taking Autonomous Driving From Research to Reality with Drago Anguelov of Waymo

March 26, 2021

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

Drago Anguelov, Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research at Waymo joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss the state of perception and self-driving, future research, and broader trends in the autonomous vehicle industry.

The Future of AI Research with Sam Altman of OpenAI

March 26, 2021

9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

Sam Altman, Co-Founder, and CEO of Open AI joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss Open AI’s latest research from DALLE to GPT-3 and discuss AI research broadly.

Human-Centered AI with Fei-Fei Li of Stanford University

March 26, 2021

11:00 PM - 11:40 PM (40 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University, Denning Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss maintaining U.S. leadership in AI, AI inspired by human intelligence and developed to augment human capabilities, and diversity in AI.

