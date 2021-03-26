Products
Speaker
Andrew Ng
Founder of DeepLearning.AI
General Partner at AI Fund
Bio
Andrew Ng is Founder of DeepLearning.AI, General Partner at AI Fund and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University.
As a pioneer both in machine learning and online education, Dr. Ng has changed countless lives through his work in AI, authoring or co-authoring over 100 research papers in machine learning, robotics and related fields. Previously, he was chief scientist at Baidu, the founding lead of the Google Brain team, and the co-founder of Coursera – the world’s largest MOOC platform. Dr. Ng now focuses his time primarily on his entrepreneurial ventures, looking for the best ways to accelerate responsible AI practices in the larger global economy.
From Big Data to Good Data with Andrew Ng of DeepLearning.AI
March 26, 2021
3:10 PM - 3:30 PM (20 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
As machine learning becomes more complex and spreads to more industries, the structure and processes needed to create algorithms must adapt to new environments and use cases. Dr. Ng discusses the skills he sees as fundamental to the next generation of machine learning practitioners.
From Big Data to Good Data with Andrew Ng (Q&A)
March 26, 2021
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time