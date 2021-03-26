Products
Resources
Company
Speaker
Andy Fang
Chief Technical Officer & Co-founder, DoorDash
Bio
Andy Fang is the Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of DoorDash, a technology company passionate about transforming local businesses and dedicated to enabling new ways of working, earning, and living. Andy leads DoorDash’s Consumer Engineering team where he is focused on growing and retaining DoorDash’s customer user base while increasing engagement for DoorDash’s marketplace products. In this role, Andy is responsible for the overall product vision, technology roadmap and architectural direction of the DoorDash consumer platform. Andy holds a BS in Computer Science from Stanford University, where he met fellow cofounders Tony Xu and Stanley Tang whereupon the concept for DoorDash was born.
Applied AI/ML Applications at DoorDash with Andy Fang
March 26, 2021
10:30 PM - 11:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time