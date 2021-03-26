Products
Speaker
Bart Nabbe
VP of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development, Aurora
Bio
Bart Nabbe is the VP of the Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development team at Aurora, where he handles all of the company’s major corporate partnerships. Prior to joining Aurora in 2017, he was the Director of Strategic Partnerships at Faraday Future in 2016 and was a founding member of Apple’s Autonomous Systems team from 2014 to 2016. He was a Research Scientist at Toyota, Tandent Vision Science, and Intel Research. He has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Venlo College of Engineering and a Masters in Computer Science from the University of Amsterdam. He earned his Ph.D. in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon in 2005 where he met and worked on mobile robotics with Chris Urmson and Drew Bagnell, who are co-founders at Aurora.
Lessons Learned Scaling ML Systems
March 26, 2021
8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time