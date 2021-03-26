Products
Speaker
Brad Porter
Chief Technology Officer, Scale AI
Formerly, VP of Robotics and Distinguished Engineer, Amazon
Bio
Brad is the CTO of Scale AI. Prior to Scale, Brad was the VP of Robotics and a Distinguished Engineer at Amazon, where he oversaw both driving improvements in the safety and autonomy of Amazon’s global operations and some of Amazon’s most ambitious new initiatives including the Scout sidewalk bot program and Prime Air drone delivery. His experiences at Amazon as well as Tellme Networks, where Brad was the platform architect and first engineer, has given him a deep understanding of AI’s engineering challenges as well as opportunities.
Modernizing Global Trade with James Chen of Flexport
March 26, 2021
8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
James Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Flexport joins Scale AI CTO, Brad Porter, to discuss leveraging machine learning to modernize global trade.
Closing Remarks
March 26, 2021
11:40 PM - 12:00 AM (20 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time