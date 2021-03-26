Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Speaker
Bridget Frey
Chief Technology Officer, Redfin
Bio
As Redfin’s Chief Technology Officer, Bridget leads the software engineering team. Her mission is to build technology that makes the process of buying and selling a home less complicated and less stressful. She is a leader on issues facing traditionally underrepresented people in technology, and 36% of Redfin’s technology team are women while 10% are Black or Latinx. Prior to Redfin, Frey was the director of analytics and business applications at Lithium Technologies. In addition, she has held management positions at IntrinsiQ Research, IMlogic and Plumtree Software. Since 2019, she has served on the board of directors for Premera Blue Cross. Bridget holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Harvard University, where she graduated.
Transforming Fintech with AI
March 26, 2021
8:45 PM - 9:30 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Complex financial workflows are the backbone behind areas ranging from getting a home mortgage to swiping a credit card. In this session, join an amazing panel of speakers to discuss how advancements in AI technologies like document understanding are increasing efficiencies, lowering costs, and disrupting traditional processes in financial services.