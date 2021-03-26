Products
Speaker
Chu-Cheng Hsieh
Chief Data Officer, Etsy
Former Head of Alexa Voice Recognition
Former President & Chief Scientist, Kaggle
Bio
Chu-Cheng manages the data org across Etsy globally, including engineering, data science, and machine learning. Partnering with Etsy’s product and business executives, he develops the data strategy, represents data science, and drives high-impact decisions. He is specialised in search engine, recommendation systems, and machine learning technology. His primary responsibility is to deliver strategic and creative data science approaches that help achieve Etsy’s mission and goals.
Chu-Cheng received PhD in computer science from UCLA, and has two master degrees. In his leisure time, he enjoys innovating and collaborating with academic researchers. He has brought cutting-edge research into products. He publishes papers in top-tier conferences, such as WWW, SIGIR, KDD, and enjoys giving talks/keynotes at a variety of academic or industrial conferences on information retrieval, recommendation systems, and data mining.
A Framework to Assess Your AI/ML Maturity with Chu-Cheng Hsieh of Etsy
March 26, 2021
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Products and experiences in our digital world are increasingly driven by machine learning. One question remains unclear, how should we assess a company’s AI/ML maturity? For executives, the proposed framework naturally serves as a guide for crafting an AI/ML strategy appropriate for the stage and size of the business as well as informing decisions about mergers and acquisitions. For scientists and managers, the framework serves as a compass for navigating what types of challenges you might be asked to solve in a company. In this talk, Dr. Hsieh will present a recommended scale from zero to five to describe this continuum from both a top-down (executive’s) perspective and a bottom-up (scientist’s) perspective.