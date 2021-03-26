Products and experiences in our digital world are increasingly driven by machine learning. One question remains unclear, how should we assess a company’s AI/ML maturity? For executives, the proposed framework naturally serves as a guide for crafting an AI/ML strategy appropriate for the stage and size of the business as well as informing decisions about mergers and acquisitions. For scientists and managers, the framework serves as a compass for navigating what types of challenges you might be asked to solve in a company. In this talk, Dr. Hsieh will present a recommended scale from zero to five to describe this continuum from both a top-down (executive’s) perspective and a bottom-up (scientist’s) perspective.