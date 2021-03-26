Products
Speaker
Drago Anguelov
Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research, Waymo
Bio
Drago joined Waymo in 2018 to lead the Research team, which focuses on pushing the state of the art in autonomous driving using machine learning. Earlier in his career he spent eight years at Google; first working on 3D vision and pose estimation for StreetView, and later leading a research team which developed computer vision systems for annotating Google Photos. The team also invented popular methods such as the Inception neural network architecture, and the SSD detector, which helped win the Imagenet 2014 Classification and Detection challenges. Prior to joining Waymo, Drago led the 3D Perception team at Zoox.
Taking Autonomous Driving From Research to Reality with Drago Anguelov of Waymo
March 26, 2021
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Drago Anguelov, Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research at Waymo joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss the state of perception and self-driving, future research, and broader trends in the autonomous vehicle industry.