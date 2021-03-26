Products
Speaker
Fei-Fei Li
Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University
Denning Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI)
Former Chief Scientist of AI/ML, Google Cloud
Bio
Dr. Fei-Fei Li is the Sequoia Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and Denning Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI). Her research includes cognitively inspired AI, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision and AI+healthcare. Before co-founding HAI, she served as Director of Stanford’s AI Lab. During her Stanford sabbatical from 2017 - 2018, Dr. Li was a Vice President at Google and Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud. Prior to joining Stanford, she was on faculty at Princeton University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Li is co-founder and chairperson of the national non-profit AI4ALL, which is increasing inclusion and diversity in AI education. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering, among other distinctions. She holds a B.A. degree in physics from Princeton with High Honors, and a PhD degree in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology.
Human-Centered AI with Fei-Fei Li of Stanford University
March 26, 2021
11:00 PM - 11:40 PM (40 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University, Denning Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss maintaining U.S. leadership in AI, AI inspired by human intelligence and developed to augment human capabilities, and diversity in AI.