Speaker
François Chollet
Author of Keras
Deep Learning Researcher, Google
Bio
François Chollet is a software engineer at Google, where he leads the Keras team. He is the author of a popular textbook on deep learning. He also does research on abstraction, reasoning, and how to achieve greater generality in artificial intelligence.
The Next Five Year of Keras & TensorFlow with François Chollet of Google
March 26, 2021
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
The field of deep learning is still fast-evolving, and increasingly large numbers of developers are starting to leverage deep learning in their applications, across an ever-expanding set of use cases. In this talk, you'll learn about the latest developments in the Keras & TensorFlow ecosystem, and you'll find out how Google is preparing for the next generation of deep learning research and applications.