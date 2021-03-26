Transform Logo

Speaker

Back to the index
Avatar Mask
François Chollet

François Chollet

Author of Keras

Deep Learning Researcher, Google

Bio

François Chollet is a software engineer at Google, where he leads the Keras team. He is the author of a popular textbook on deep learning. He also does research on abstraction, reasoning, and how to achieve greater generality in artificial intelligence.

The Next Five Year of Keras & TensorFlow with François Chollet of Google

March 26, 2021

5:00 PM - 5:30 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

The field of deep learning is still fast-evolving, and increasingly large numbers of developers are starting to leverage deep learning in their applications, across an ever-expanding set of use cases. In this talk, you'll learn about the latest developments in the Keras & TensorFlow ecosystem, and you'll find out how Google is preparing for the next generation of deep learning research and applications.

Social Media

Watch the Sessions On-Demand!