Henrique Dubugras is Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Brex — a company reimagining financial systems so every growing company can realize their full potential and take control of their spend and business as they scale. A Brazilian entrepreneur, Henrique built payments company Pagar.me — the Stripe of Brazil — when he was sixteen years old, with his co-founder Pedro Franceschi. In just three years, Pagar.me grew to $1.5 billion in volume of transactions processed. In the fall of 2016, Henrique and Pedro sold Pagar.me and enrolled at Stanford University. Henrique and Pedro founded Brex in 2017 to give small businesses access to the financial tools and services they need to grow and succeed.