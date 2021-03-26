Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Speaker
Henrique Dubugras
Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Brex
Bio
Henrique Dubugras is Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Brex — a company reimagining financial systems so every growing company can realize their full potential and take control of their spend and business as they scale. A Brazilian entrepreneur, Henrique built payments company Pagar.me — the Stripe of Brazil — when he was sixteen years old, with his co-founder Pedro Franceschi. In just three years, Pagar.me grew to $1.5 billion in volume of transactions processed. In the fall of 2016, Henrique and Pedro sold Pagar.me and enrolled at Stanford University. Henrique and Pedro founded Brex in 2017 to give small businesses access to the financial tools and services they need to grow and succeed.
Transforming Fintech with AI
March 26, 2021
8:45 PM - 9:30 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Complex financial workflows are the backbone behind areas ranging from getting a home mortgage to swiping a credit card. In this session, join an amazing panel of speakers to discuss how advancements in AI technologies like document understanding are increasing efficiencies, lowering costs, and disrupting traditional processes in financial services.