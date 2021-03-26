Products
Speaker
James Chen
Chief Technology Officer, Flexport
Former Director of Technology, Amazon
Former Chief Technology Officer, Rakuten
Bio
James Chen is responsible for driving Flexport’s product vision and technology strategy. He was most recently a Director of Technology at Amazon, and prior was a CTO at both Jenzabar and Rakuten. James holds a BS degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from MIT.
Modernizing Global Trade with James Chen of Flexport
March 26, 2021
8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
James Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Flexport joins Scale AI CTO, Brad Porter, to discuss leveraging machine learning to modernize global trade.