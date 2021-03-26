Transform Logo

Speaker

Back to the index
Avatar Mask
James Chen

James Chen

Chief Technology Officer, Flexport

Former Director of Technology, Amazon

Former Chief Technology Officer, Rakuten

Bio

James Chen is responsible for driving Flexport’s product vision and technology strategy. He was most recently a Director of Technology at Amazon, and prior was a CTO at both Jenzabar and Rakuten. James holds a BS degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from MIT.

Modernizing Global Trade with James Chen of Flexport

March 26, 2021

8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

James Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Flexport joins Scale AI CTO, Brad Porter, to discuss leveraging machine learning to modernize global trade.

Social Media

Watch the Sessions On-Demand!