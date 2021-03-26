Kevin Scott is executive vice president of Technology & Research, and the chief technology officer of Microsoft. He is an innovative leader driving the technical vision to achieve Microsoft’s mission, and is passionate about creating technologies that benefit everyone. He focuses on helping make the company an exceptional place for engineers, developers and researchers to work and learn. Scott’s 20-year career in technology spans both academia and industry as researcher, engineer and leader.



Prior to joining Microsoft, he was senior vice president of engineering and operations at LinkedIn, where he helped build the technology and engineering team and led the company through an IPO and six years of rapid growth.



Earlier in his career, he oversaw mobile ads engineering at Google, including the integration of Google’s $750 million acquisition of AdMob. At AdMob, Scott was responsible for engineering and operations for the world’s leading platform for mobile monetization. Before joining AdMob, Scott held numerous leadership positions at Google in search and ads engineering and helped with the company’s early efforts establishing remote engineering centers.



Scott is the host of the podcast Behind the Tech, which features interviews with technology heroes who have helped create the tech industry of today. He also authored the book “Reprogramming the American Dream”, which explores how artificial intelligence can be realistically used to serve the interests of everyone, not just the privileged few.



As co-inventor on several patents around search and information extraction, he has also authored several publications on dynamic binary rewriting that collectively have been cited hundreds of times in other scholarly research.



He has received a Google Founder’s Award, an Intel Ph.D. Fellowship and an ACM Recognition of Service Award.



He is an adviser to several Silicon Valley startups, an active angel investor, the founder of the non-profit organization Behind the Tech, a member of the Anita Borg Institute’s board of trustees and a trustee of The Scott Foundation. He also serves on the Advisory Council for Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (Stanford HAI) and the Leadership Council for Harvard’s Technology for Public Purpose (TAPP) program.



Scott holds an M.S. in computer science from Wake Forest University, a B.S. in computer science from Lynchburg College, and has completed most of his Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Virginia.