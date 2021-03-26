Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
Speaker
Melisa Tokmak
Head of Document Products,
Scale AI
Bio
Melisa leads the Document Processing business unit at Scale that focuses on building fine-tuned ML models with human-in-the-loop annotation to automate handling of documents at a high quality. Previously, she was the Chief of Staff for the company and started the Government business unit. Before Scale, Melisa used to build products for new product monetization at Facebook. She graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Computer Science. Melisa is from a small town in Turkey. Follow Melisa here (https://twitter.com/melisatokmak).
Transforming Fintech with AI
March 26, 2021
8:45 PM - 9:30 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Complex financial workflows are the backbone behind areas ranging from getting a home mortgage to swiping a credit card. In this session, join an amazing panel of speakers to discuss how advancements in AI technologies like document understanding are increasing efficiencies, lowering costs, and disrupting traditional processes in financial services.