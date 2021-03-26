Products
Speaker
Nima Ghamsari
CEO and Co-Founder, Blend
Bio
Nima Ghamsari is CEO and co-founder of Blend, a Silicon Valley technology company propelling consumer lending into the digital age. He leads the company's corporate and product strategy toward the vision of a more frictionless, compliant, and accessible consumer finance ecosystem. Nima is currently focused on expanding the Blend platform both in breadth and depth, bringing seamless processes to more consumers across more of their financial lives. Prior to founding Blend, Nima was one of the first employees of the commercial group at Palantir Technologies. He is a graduate of Stanford University where he earned a B.S. in computer science.
Transforming Fintech with AI
March 26, 2021
8:45 PM - 9:30 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Complex financial workflows are the backbone behind areas ranging from getting a home mortgage to swiping a credit card. In this session, join an amazing panel of speakers to discuss how advancements in AI technologies like document understanding are increasing efficiencies, lowering costs, and disrupting traditional processes in financial services.