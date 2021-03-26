Products
Speaker
Russell Kaplan
Head of Nucleus, Scale AI
Founder & CEO of Helia AI
Bio
Russell Kaplan leads Scale Nucleus, Scale's Dataset IDE for machine learning engineers. He was previously founder and CEO of Helia AI, a computer vision startup for real-time video understanding, which Scale acquired in 2020. Before that, Russell was a senior machine learning scientist on Tesla's Autopilot team, and he received his M.S. and B.S. from Stanford University, where he was a researcher in the Stanford Vision Lab advised by Fei-Fei Li.
Lessons Learned Scaling ML Systems
March 26, 2021
8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (45 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time