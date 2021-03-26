Transform Logo

Sam Altman

Sam Altman

Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI

Chairman, Y Combinator

Sam Altman is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. Sam is also the Chairman of Y Combinator, a leading silicon valley startup accelerator.

The Future of AI Research with Sam Altman of OpenAI

March 26, 2021

9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time

Sam Altman, Co-Founder, and CEO of Open AI joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss Open AI’s latest research from DALLE to GPT-3 and discuss AI research broadly.

