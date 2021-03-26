Products
Speaker
Sam Altman
Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI
Chairman, Y Combinator
Bio
Sam Altman is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. Sam is also the Chairman of Y Combinator, a leading silicon valley startup accelerator.
The Future of AI Research with Sam Altman of OpenAI
March 26, 2021
9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Sam Altman, Co-Founder, and CEO of Open AI joins Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang in a fireside chat. The two discuss Open AI’s latest research from DALLE to GPT-3 and discuss AI research broadly.