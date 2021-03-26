Products
Speaker
Soumith Chintala
Creator of PyTorch
AI Researcher, Facebook AI Research (FAIR)
Bio
Soumith Chintala is a Researcher at Facebook AI Research, where he works on high-performance deep learning. Soumith created PyTorch, a deep learning framework that has traction among researchers. Prior to joining Facebook in August 2014, he worked at MuseAmi, where he built deep learning models for music and vision targeted at mobile devices. He holds a Masters in CS from NYU, and spent time in Yann LeCun’s NYU lab building deep learning models for robotics, pedestrian detection, natural image OCR, depth-images among others.
Future of ML Frameworks
March 26, 2021
10:00 PM - 10:30 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
Machine Learning frameworks have gone through various transitions over the years. The "mainstream" ML framework has changed in identity ever 5 years. In this talk, we first recap ML frameworks through the lens of a few variables and factors. We then subsequently project the future for ML frameworks as a distribution over these variables. Lastly, I sample a few ideas of how the future might look like based on some general bets.