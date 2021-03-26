Srinivas Narayanan leads the Applied Research team at Facebook AI doing research and development in a wide range of areas such as computer vision, natural language, speech, and personalisation to push the state of the art in AI to advance Facebook products. He’s led several major efforts at Facebook, including creating the interest graph, launching the location product, and leading engineering for photos, where he also helped start Facebook’s efforts in computer vision and deep learning. Previously, he was a founding member of two startups and part of the database systems research group at IBM Research – Almaden.