Speaker
Srinivas Narayanan
Head of Applied Research, Facebook AI
Bio
Srinivas Narayanan leads the Applied Research team at Facebook AI doing research and development in a wide range of areas such as computer vision, natural language, speech, and personalisation to push the state of the art in AI to advance Facebook products. He’s led several major efforts at Facebook, including creating the interest graph, launching the location product, and leading engineering for photos, where he also helped start Facebook’s efforts in computer vision and deep learning. Previously, he was a founding member of two startups and part of the database systems research group at IBM Research – Almaden.
AI at Facebook Scale with Srinivas Narayanan of Facebook
March 26, 2021
7:30 PM - 8:00 PM (30 minutes) - Coordinated Universal Time
In this talk, we will share examples of how AI is used at large scale in Facebook’s products. We will share some of the recent advancements in AI and how we are deploying them into production quickly. We will also share the challenges and opportunities in making AI work for billions of people all over the world.