October 6th & 7th
Speakers
The world’s top experts on AI & Machine Learning
Showcasing the current state of AI and how they’re advancing our understanding of what’s possible
Alexandr Wang
CEO and Founder, Scale AI
Fei-Fei Li
Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University
Eric Schmidt
Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures
Former CEO, Google
Andrew Ng
Founder of DeepLearning.AI, Founder and CEO, Landing AI
Daphne Koller
CEO & Founder, insitro
Jeff Wilke
Chairman and co-founder, Re:Build Manufacturing
Retired, Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer
Bret Taylor
President and COO, Salesforce
Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft
EVP Technology & Research, Microsoft
Former SVP of Engineering & Operations, LinkedIn
Raquel Urtasun
Founder and CEO, Waabi
Soumith Chintala
Creator of PyTorch, AI Researcher, Facebook AI Research (FAIR)
Dmitri Dolgov
co-CEO, Waymo
Jeff Weiner
Executive Chairman, LinkedIn
Founding Partner, Next Play Ventures
Kay Firth-Butterfield
Head of Artificial Intelligence and a member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum
Austin Russell
Founder and CEO, Luminar
Jesse Levinson
Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Zoox
Eva Kaili
Chair of Science & Technology #C4AI #STOA, European Parliament
Jiajun Zhu
CEO and co-founder, Nuro
Catherine Williams
Global Head of iQ, Qualtrics
Ilya Sutskever
Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI
R. Martin Chavez
Partner & Vice Chairman, Sixth Street Partners
Formerly, CIO, Goldman Sachs
Michael Kratsios
Managing Director, Scale AI
4th CTO of the United States
Daniela Rus
Director, Computer Science and AI Laboratory (CSAIL); Andrew (1956) and Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and Deputy Dean of Research, Schwarzman College of Computing, MIT
Richard Socher
CEO, you.com
Founder, AI+X Ventures
Ya Xu
VP of Engineering, Head of Data Science, LinkedIn
Hussein Mehanna
Head of AI, Cruise
Beena Ammanath
Executive Director, Deloitte AI Institute
Founder, Humans For AI
Dragomir Anguelov
Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research, Waymo
Oleg Avdeëv
Co-founder, Outerbounds
Stephen Balaban
Co-founder and CEO, Lambda
Gonen Barkan
Radar Development Manager, General Motors
Justin Basilico
Director, ML & Recommendations Engineering, Netflix
Greg Bowen
SVP, Digital Experience, Dell Technologies
Elliot Branson
Director of AI and Engineering, Scale AI
Demetrios Brinkmann
Community Coordinator, MLOps Community
Aylin Caliskan
Assistant Professor in the Information School, University of Washington
Nika Carlson
Chief of Staff to the CTO, Scale AI
David Carmona
General Manager, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation, Microsoft Corporation
Ethan Choi
Partner, Accel
Drew Conway
Head of Strategic Data Science, Two Sigma
Clement Delangue
Co-Founder & CEO, Hugging Face
Deepna Devkar
Vice President, Machine Learning & Data Platform, CNN
Vilas Dhar
President and Trustee, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation
Jag Duggal
Chief Product Officer, Nubank
Steve Escaravage
Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Business, Booz Allen Hamilton
Nima Ghamsari
Co-founder and Head of Blend
Dave Glick
CTO, FLEXE
Jean-Denis Greze
Chief Technology Officer, Plaid
Jack Guo
Head of Autonomy Platform, Nuro
Siva Gurumurthy
SVP Engineering, KeepTruckin
David Ha
Research Scientist, Google Japan
Michael “Rabbi” Harasimowicz
Director, AI Innovations, Lockheed Martin AI Center (LAIC)
Anu Hariharan
Partner, Y Combinator's Continuity Fund
Dr. Chris Hazard
Co-founder and CTO, Diveplane
Chu-Cheng Hsieh
Chief Data Officer, Etsy
Chun Jiang
Head of Product, Unfolded.ai
Russell Kaplan
Head of Nucleus, Scale AI
Akshat Kaul
Head of Data & Machine Learning, Redfin
Aerin Kim
Engineering Manager, Scale AI
Selcuk Kopru
Head of ML and NLP, eBay
Cassie Kozyrkov
Chief Decision Scientist, Google Cloud
Dr. Ganapathy Krishnan
Vice President, Engineering, Flipkart
Caroline Lair
Founder, The Good AI
Dr. Danny Lange
Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Unity Technologies
Dr. Jonathan Laserson
Head of AI Research, Datagen Technologies
Daniel Levine
Partner, Accel
Dr. Yanbing Li
Senior Vice President of Software, Aurora
Mark MacCarthy
Nonresident Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings
Adjunct Professor , Georgetown University
Adrian Macneil
Co-founder and CEO, Foxglove
Caryn Marooney
General Partner, Coatue
Rachael Martin
NGA Lead for Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Augmentation (AAA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)
Jim Miller
Chief Technology Officer, Wayfair
Jason Murray
Co-founder and CEO, Shipium
Aatish Nayak
Head of Content & Language, Scale AI
Safiya Noble
Associate Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies , University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
Brad Porter
CTO, Scale AI
Formerly, VP of Robotics and Distinguished Engineer, Amazon
Vishnu Rachakonda
Machine Learning Engineer, OneHot Labs
Jaclyn Rice Nelson
Co-founder, Tribe AI
Sammy Omari
VP Engineering, Head of Autonomy, Motional
Marc Segura
Group Senior Vice President Managing Director Consumer Segments & Service Robotics, ABB
Rear Admiral Lorin Selby
Chief of Naval Research
Minesh Shah
COO, Stitch Fix
Dean Shu
Chief of Staff, Scale AI
Karen Silverman
CEO and Founder, The Cantellus Group
Navrina Singh
Founder & CEO, Credo AI
Kady Srinivasan
SVP of Global Marketing, Klaviyo
Oskar Stål
VP, Personalization, Spotify
Mac Thornberry
U.S. House of Representatives, 1995 - 2021, Chairman, Committee on Armed Services, 2015 - 2019
Melisa Tokmak
GM, Document AI, Scale AI
Fred Turner
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Curative
Ville Tuulos
Co-founder and CEO, Outerbounds
Nicol Turner-Lee, Ph.D.
Director, The Center for Technology Innovation (CTI) & Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, The Brookings Institute
Mark Valentine
Head of Federal, Scale AI
Formerly, General Manager, National Security, Microsoft
Anitha Vijayakumar
TensorFlow TPM, Google Brain
Alessya Visnjic
CEO and Co-founder, WhyLabs
Jerry Yang
Co-Founder, Yahoo!
Founding Partner, AME Cloud Ventures
