Aatish is the Head of Product for eCommerce - his team builds products to help ecommerce & marketplace companies enhance their shopping experiences through better catalogs and discovery. Aatish previously was an early engineer at robotics startup Shield AI, focused on building autonomous systems to protect military members, and Skurt, an on-demand car rental marketplace acquired by Fair.com (http://fair.com/). In college, Aatish ran Autolab.com (http://autolab.com/), a learning management startup used at CMU, Cornell, Rutgers, NYU, PKU, and others. He graduated with a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.