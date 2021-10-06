Aerin Kim is the Engineering Manager at Scale AI, turning raw data into high-quality training data using machine learning. She is fascinated by the science aspect of training data, the one and only input of deep learning that determines the performance of the model. Prior to Scale, Aerin was a Senior Research Software Engineer at Microsoft where she worked on question answering, semantic parsing and training data generation for AI applications. Before joining Microsoft, Aerin received her Masters degree in Operations Research from the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University.