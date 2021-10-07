Akshat oversees the data engineering, data platforms and machine learning teams at Redfin. He leads a group of passionate scientists and engineers on a mission to make the process of buying and selling homes easy and fun by providing accurate data and valuable machine learning-derived insights. Akshat has helped build robust machine learning and data delivery infrastructure and large scale applications like recommendations, pricing and Hot Homes. Previously, he worked at Microsoft on Bing search and ads. Akshat graduated from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with a masters degree in computer science.