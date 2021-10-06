Alessya Visnjic is the CEO and co-founder of WhyLabs , the AI Observability company on a mission to build the interface between AI and human operators. Prior to WhyLabs, Alessya was a CTO-in-residence at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2), where she evaluated commercial potential for the latest advancements in AI research. Earlier in her career, Alessya spent 9 years at Amazon leading Machine Learning adoption and tooling efforts. She was a founding member of Amazon’s first ML research center in Berlin, Germany. Alessya is also the founder of Rsqrd AI , a global community of 1,000+ AI practitioners who are committed to making AI technology Robust & Responsible.